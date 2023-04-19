Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in another weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the 2023 NFL season later this year.

The team has signed former Atlanta Falcons wideout Olamide Zacchaeus to a deal, as reported by Adam Schefter. The 25-year-old joins a receiver room consisting of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Dallas Goedert. With not a ton of depth at the position, this is a solid move by the Eagles.

Zaccheaus played 17 games last year for the Falcons, registering 40 receptions on 61 targets for a total of 533 yards. He also had three touchdowns. That was his best NFL campaign to date, which is likely one of the reasons Philadelphia decided to give him a shot.

The former Virginia standout will even have the opportunity to compete with Watkins for that WR3 role behind Smith and Brown. Zacchaeus took the unconventional route to the league, getting signed by Atlanta in 2019 after going undrafted but ended up making his presence felt fairly quickly. He was also a fantastic player for the Cavaliers in college.

The Eagles are looking to build off a fantastic 2022 season where they made it all the way to the Super Bowl, only to fall short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the core is still intact and one could only imagine Hurts is going to be even better in 2023 after recently signing a record-breaking extension this week worth $255 million.

Adding Zacchaeus to the equation on offense should definitely help Philly. We’ll see if he can make an immediate impact with his new team.