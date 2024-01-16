Nick Sirianni won't answer questions about offseason changes just yet

In what can be described as the final blow to a late-season collapse, the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni refused to answer questions regarding potential offseason changes. Asked whether he's considering a change in offensive or defensive coordinators following the loss, Sirianni lamented how it was too early to be thinking of such ideas.

“That's a little premature right now,” Sirianni said, via Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano. “We'll get into all that. I'm not there yet.”

It's easy to understand why Sirianni still seems to be fathoming the loss. Considering how the Eagles suddenly fell off following their November 26 outing against the Buffalo Bills, it would be hard for Sirianni and Co. to take their minds away from what just transpired.

For more context, the Eagles held a record of 10-1 following their said win over the Bills in November and were looking like contenders for the NFC's top spot. Unfortunately, the downhill tumble began.

After Week 12, Philadelphia won just one out of their next six games. Entering the playoffs with an 11-6 record, there was no bouncing back as Baker Mayfield had a big game to push the Buccaneers past the Eagles.

Eagles fail to overcome Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns for Tampa Bay.

Heading into the second quarter, the Buccaneers already had a 13-0 lead courtesy of Mayfield and kicker Chase McLaughlin. A Jake Elliot field goal and a Dallas Goedert touchdown put nine points on the board for the Eagles before halftime — the only points they were going to get the entire night.

Philadelphia failed to score throughout the second half as the Buccaneers kept breaking away, resulting in a final score of 32-9.

For Nick Sirianni, it's back to the drawing board in hopes of a much better season the next time around.