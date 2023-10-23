Jalen Hurts torched the Miami Dolphins in their Week 7 matchup. But, NFL fans would have never guessed that the Philadelphia Eagles star has been nursing an injury this whole time. It looked like Mike McDaniel had thrown all the schematics to stop him from passing to AJ Brown or D'Andre Swift but it just was not working. Nick Sirianni outlined how his quarterback's insane mentality makes him defy what is humanly possible a lot of the time in his latest statement, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“He played the rest of the game and he played at a really high level. Man, he’s a competitor. There’s nobody else I’d rather have as our quarterback. He’s tough,” Nick Sirianni said about how insanely resilient the Eagles quarterback was despite some bodily pains.

Jalen Hurts had orchestrated a show despite his health concerns against the Dolphins. He had 23 completions on 31 passing attempts. This got him to an insane 279 passing yards with AJ Brown benefitting the most. He may have thrown an interception but he made an effort to get two touchdowns such that Hurts made it up to his team.

All of this helped the Eagles dominate the Mike McDaniel-led Dolphins squad that was hanging on for dear life throughout the fourth period of the game. The disparity between Philadelphia's 355 total yards and Miami's 244 spells the difference in how good Hurts has been as of late. Hopefully, he will be able to continue the streak without any serious injury concerns to bog him down.