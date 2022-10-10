Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reps the Phillies after Week 5 win

While Nick Sirianni probably spent his Saturday night preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles’ forthcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals, when the contest came to a close, and a fifth notch was added to his team’s win column, the second-year head coach could breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate another win over the Cardinals, this time by his Philadelphia Sports Complex neighbors the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s right, in a fun twist of serendipity, both the Eagles and the Phillies found themselves playing key games against teams nicknamed the Cardinals, and in this, the second weekend of Red October, both squads came out victorious.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Sirianni, a noted t-shirt enthusiast, decided to break out his best baby blue Phillies shirt and wore it both around the locker room area – where he met up with fellow Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb – and to his post-game interview, where he spoke on everything from Jack Driscoll’s impressive play to the staunch wherewithal of rookie practice squad kicker Cameron Dicker, who connected on two field goals and two more extra point attempts in his first professional football game.

#Eagles postgame victory chat featuring Donovan McNabb and Nick Sirianni pic.twitter.com/bxchIz2kEQ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 10, 2022

You’ve got to give it up to Sirianni, he sure knows how to give the people what they want, even if it requires nothing more than picking up a shirt at Citizens Bank Park and placing it in his carry-on. Still, after securing a fifth-straight win, why change a project that’s clearly working, especially when his players seem to love it? Better to simply sit back and “Trust the Process,” as another Philly legend would say.