While the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 7 thrashing of the New York Giants was among the better showings you will see from Philly's finest, with the team winning all three facets of the game in commanding fashion, not everyone had a marquee afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeVonta Smith finished the game with -2 receiving yards, Jahan Dotson once again did basically nothing – literally – as the team's WR3, and most crucially of all, Jordan Davis played just 12 defensive snaps, less than his direct backup Thomas Booker, 36-year-old Brandon Braham, and Moro Ojomo, the Eagles' 2023 seventh-round pick who is having a low-key breakout season.

What gives? Was it just the way the game shook out, or are the Eagles less committed to playing the supersized nose tackle if he can't contribute as well as Ojomo on obvious passing downs, much like with Bryce Huff at defensive end? Well, Vic Fangio addressed that situation head-on in his weekly media availability session, letting fans know that Davis still has a role on the Eagles, even if it isn't always the biggest one week in and week out, depending on what the opposing team has planned.

“I think he’s handling his role good. We roll those guys. As you know, [Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Coach] Clint [Hurtt] does a good job of rolling those guys based upon the way the game is going and what type of game it is,” Fangio told reporters.

“And especially once we got the two or three score lead there, at whatever point that was in the second half, we started rolling guys and played the other guys in the nickel stuff.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, the Eagles weren't done, as Nick Sirianni commented on Davis' role, too, with even more insight into the Eagles' weekly plans.

Nick Sirianni reiterates the Eagles' faith in Jordan Davis

Asked about Davis' efforts in his own media appearance, Sirianni largely reiterated what his defensive coordinator had to say, noting that Davis may play more in games versus better rushing offenses, while players like Graham or Ojomo could be used more as dedicated rushers.

“I think that’s just the flow of that game of how that played out. They were in some more must-pass scenarios. [DT] Jordan [Davis] can definitely be a three-down guy. He has strengths; the run game is one of his biggest strengths. There was a play yesterday where he kind of pushes the center back into the play. [DE] Brandon Graham does a good job of holding a slice blocker on the edge, and they kind of blow up the run,” Sirianni told reporters.

“We’ve got a lot of faith in Jordan, and he’s done a great job taking care of his body and being in great shape. We know that he can play more plays than he did, but it was just the way the game played out yesterday with some of the more known pass [scenarios]. [DT] Moro [Ojomo] has been doing a good job in those scenarios. That’s kind of his specialty, is being able to rush the passer. He’s done a good job of it. Thinking back to the high ball that he forced in the New Orleans’s game on a critical third down. And he’s had other reps like that since then that have put our faith high in him as well. Again, how it played out. I’ve got faith in both those guys to perform on both sides there, as far as the run and the pass.”

On paper, everything Sirianni and Fangio had to say makes sense. The Eagles really were able to go to their reserves for much of the fourth quarter, and considering how quickly they were able to put up points against the Giants, Brian Daboll had Daniel Jones throw the ball 11 more times than New Yorks rushers fan the ball combined. In Week 13, against a runner like Derrick Henry, who knows, maybe Davis will lead all defensive linemen in snaps to slow him down, but for now, why mess with something that's working?