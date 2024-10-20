When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bryce Huff away from the New York Jets, they knew what kind of player they were committing over $51 million to.

One of the most efficient pure pass rushers in the NFL, Huff didn't really play against the run, didn't really work as a base-package defensive end, and wasn't used in goal-line situations where plugging holes mattered more than bursting through them. But when it came to third downs, long downs, and when the opposing team wasn't going to run the ball, that's where Huff shined, as his ability to get off the ball from a four-point stance proved among the best marks in the NFL.

Transitioning to more of a traditional 3-4 defensive front, where he was going to play outside linebacker in base before kicking it inside to edge rusher on obvious passing downs, it made sense that Huff would be asked and tasked with deploying from a two-point stance. Sure, a four-point stance can help with get-off and burst, but it really doesn't do much for defending the run; if anything, it actually makes things harder.

Unfortunately, through five games, it really hasn't worked.

Since opening things up in Brazil, Huff has never really found a rhythm as a member of the Eagles and has played far less than his contract would suggest. He only has .5 sacks, 9.5 fewer than last season, and he's playing less than Brandon Graham, who is on a retirement tour after a decade and a half in the City of Brotherly Love.

Clearly, he isn't an outside linebacker, and playing him at the position makes about as much sense as forcing Nolan Smith to cover slot cornerbacks when he's also an outside linebacker. Fortunately, it would appear the Eagles feel the same way, as both Huff and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have talked about allowing him to play a more traditional defensive end role in Week 7 and beyond.

The Eagles know what Bryce Huff wants. Will they let him do it?

In the lead-up to Week 7, Huff actually talked about his struggles in Philadelphia so far this season and how he isn't letting that adversity bring him down. Fortunately, one idea Huff had to make things easier was to, again, put his hands on the ground and rush from a four-point stance. Why? Because the speedy rusher believes it can help him to get his burst back and get to the quarterback more efficiently.

“We talked about it this week,” Huff revealed via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “My coaches wanted me to play faster and that’s what I’ve done the last three years. That’s what I’ve been good at, exploding out of my four-point stance. He was able to coach me on that and help me do what I’m good at, which is burn out of a four-point stance and affect the QB.”

Fangio, too, was asked about Huff playing more with his hand on the ground during his media availability session and let it be known that he did get to use the stance more in Week 7, but only on specific downs.



“Possibly on some of the third downs,” Fangio told reporters.

Asked if he thinks using Huff as a traditional edge rusher is a better deployment of his skills, Fangio said yes, but refused to fully endorse a transition from outside linebacker to defensive end, as he still really wants to set a proper edge with the OLB position.



“Well, he thinks that. But you can do that on third down and long. Obvious, obvious pass,” Fangio noted. “Doesn’t help you in the run. First, second down.”

So what gives? Why won't Fangio just let Huff be Huff? Does he need to really need every player to do everything, like set a strong edge on early downs from the outside linebacker position? Or would it make more sense to just use Huff when that isn't required, like on obvious passing downs, third downs, or in dime package?

Right now, Philly is stuck with an overpriced outside linebacker who is getting limited action because of his limitations when really, they should be able to use Huff just like the Jets did, as a situational pass rusher who can attack opposing quarterbacks and running backs alike while always moving forward, instead of having to read and react before making his play.

Jim Schwartz had good rushing defenses while deploying his defensive ends from an attacking Wide 9 alignment. Why can't Huff learn to play the run from a four-point stance instead of changing up his entire game; the very game that got him paid in the first place? Even if rushing the passer from the four-point stance is just a placebo, a mental block “preventing” Huff from doing what he's made a career out of doing, why continue to force a round peg into a square hole when the proper option is there?

If not, maybe the Eagles should just trade him and be done with it, even though they would be lucky to get a seventh-rounder for his services unless they take on much of his salary. For better or worse, the most value the Eagles can get from Huff is on the field, and the most value they can get from him on the field is as a traditional defensive end rushing from a four-point stance, so really, this feels like a borderline no-brainer.