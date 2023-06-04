Bishop confirmed that the trade was not only on the table but that it was eventually turned down by Wilson himself, who the Eagles “really wanted,” after he refused to waive his no-trade clause.

“I think the Eagles really wanted him,” Bishop said. “I think they liked his style of play, I think that makes sense, right? It’s similar to Jalen Hurts, especially when he was in his prime and a little bit faster, I think, than now. And, yeah, my understanding at that time is that [Russell Wilson] wanted to stay here and then ultimately that’s not what happened.”

If this trade went through, a lot of things could have played out differently. Maybe the new-look Eagles with Russell Wilson don't make it to Super Bowl LVII. Maybe Jalen Hurts doesn't end up becoming a star worthy of a $255 million contract. Well, fans can attest to this alternate reality:

Thank god Russell Wilson didn’t want to waive his no trade clause to go the #Eagles. That would have been a disaster — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) June 2, 2023

Absolutely terrifying to think how close we were to the Russell Wilson/Allen Robinson Eagles — Mike (@mhc_76) June 2, 2023

The Eagles ended up getting an MVP-like season from Jalen Hurts instead. Sometimes its the deals that don't come through that end up being the best for your team. Eagles fans are surely thankful for Russell Wilson refusing to go there. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2023

Some believe Wilson made the biggest mistake of his career by refusing the trade:

The biggest takeaway from Russell Wilson reportedly saying no to the #Eagles last offseason is that Russell Wilson made a massive mistake — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 2, 2023

My lukewarm take is that Russell Wilson is probably a 2022 MVP candidate on that Philadelphia Eagles team. Career altering mistake on his end. https://t.co/8gLRcz68m0 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) June 2, 2023

Considering how last season played out, it’s clear that the failed trade turned out to be in the best interest of Hurts and the Eagles. Of course, the same can't be said for the Broncos, seeing as how Russell Wilson is looking to bounce back after turning in one of the worst seasons of his career in his first year outside the NFC West.