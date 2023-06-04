As it turns out, Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, could have been the QB for the Eagles
instead of Jalen Hurts if the trade was never taken down, according to Greg Bishop during a recent appearance
on Seattle Sports.
Bishop confirmed that the trade was not only on the table but that it was eventually turned down by Wilson himself, who the Eagles “really wanted,” after he refused to waive his no-trade clause.
“I think the Eagles really wanted him,” Bishop said. “I think they liked his style of play, I think that makes sense, right? It’s similar to Jalen Hurts, especially when he was in his prime and a little bit faster, I think, than now. And, yeah, my understanding at that time is that [Russell Wilson] wanted to stay here and then ultimately that’s not what happened.”
If this trade went through, a lot of things could have played out differently. Maybe the new-look Eagles with Russell Wilson don't make it to Super Bowl LVII. Maybe Jalen Hurts doesn't end up becoming a star worthy of a $255 million contract. Well, fans can attest to this alternate reality:
Some believe Wilson made the biggest mistake of his career by refusing the trade:
Considering how last season played out, it’s clear that the failed trade turned out to be in the best interest of Hurts and the Eagles. Of course, the same can't be said for the Broncos, seeing as how Russell Wilson is looking to bounce back after turning in one of the worst seasons of his career in his first year outside the NFC West.