Olympic hurdler sees NFL dream with Eagles cut short … for now

Roster cuts are coming in fast and furious throughout the NFL right now. Among the cuts this morning was former Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who was looking to latch on with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp.

Allen hadn’t played football since his college days back in 2016 with the University of Oregon. After taking part in a pro day for Oregon players earlier this year in April, the Eagles decided to give him a shot and bring him in for training camp this year.

Considering Allen’s background as an Olympic hurdler, his speed is what drew the attention of teams like the Eagles. Allen’s speed wasn’t enough to earn him a roster spot, though, as the Eagles ended up parting ways with Allen this morning as part of their teamwide roster cuts.

#Eagles are waiving WR Devon Allen, as @MattLombardoNFL tweeted. Olympic hurdler could be a practice squad addition if he clears waivers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

The good news for Allen is that he could be a potential practice squad addition for the Eagles if he clears waivers. Allen has some upside given his speed, but still has a lot to work on considering how long of a hiatus he had taken from football. The practice squad would be the perfect spot for Allen to refine his skills, and potentially make an impact with the Eagles moving forward.

For now, though, it looks like Allen’s NFL dreams have been put on hold. There’s a chance that he could get claimed and earn a roster spot on another squad today, but chances are he will clear waivers and look to latch onto a practice squad, whether it be the Eagles or any one of the other 31 teams in the league. Allen is down right now considering he just got released, but he certainly isn’t out just yet.