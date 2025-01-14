When Quinyon Mitchell attempted a Pedigree so ugly that even Paul “Triple H” Levesque himself had to comment on it during the Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers, fans had to know Pat McAfee would get into it on Monday Night RAW.

I mean, it pretty much checks all of the former All-Pro punter's boxes, right? Football? Check. Wrestling? Check. Sillyness? Yup, that was there too. Assuming Netflix could get the rights to play the NFL clip, which was a genuine question mark, a trip to the Patestrator was a borderline no-brainer segment for the weekly program, right?

Yup, as in one way or another, WWE showed the clip, and McAfee went absolutely off breaking it down, explaining the move before really taking an interest in Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship for… other reasons.

“Thank you, Michael Cole, and I think what Quinyon Mitchell did of the Eagles is worthy of a ten in concept but a three in execution! I mean, what we have here, as the Niners fans boo the Philadelphia Eagles, is you see Mitchell saying, ‘Come on cuz, come on cuz.' He and DeJean are massive wrestling fans. Triple H, gonna Pedigree ya! Gonna unsheath this thing, but what does (DeJean) do? He falls on his face! He falls on his face and gets a little Earl Gray on top that thing,” Pat McAfee explained on RAW.

“Now, a lot of people say not a good Pedigree, but I digress. Take a look at this guy and this guy (DeJean and Blankenship): they are known as the Exciting Whites because of their skin color. You see, they are caucasian as h*ll playing a position where that is abnormal. Play the video, please; you see Blankenship has rhythm. He's got some sauce; he likes to dance. Forget about it; the people wouldn't be able to understand it because it's so mesmerizing. The Pedigree was absolute crap, but that's how devastating the move is. And the Exciting Whites got after it in an exciting fashion.”

Alright, was it a tad weird to listen to McAfee talk about “Exciting Whites” for two minutes on the world leader in Sports Entertainment? Yes, while members of the Eagles fanbase do call the duo that nickname largely in jest, the RAW color commentator seemed to take it very seriously for one reason or another. Still, for the average WWE fan, this video and its corresponding breakdown served as nothing more than a reminder of why wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, both of whom use Triple H's signature move, get paid the big bucks, as it really is a lot harder than it looks on television. Maybe stick to a Super Kick next time, Mitchell, as everyone can take and deliver some convincing Sweet Chin Music.