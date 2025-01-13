The Philadelphia Eagles are now one step closer to their ultimate goal of winning another Super Bowl after securing a 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday night. The Eagles suffered through a ton of offensive woes for most of the night, so it must have been quite the relief for them to score a touchdown that gave them a 12-point lead with less than two minutes to go in the game — essentially securing the game in their favor.

This relief manifested in the hilarious manner in which Eagles touchdown scorer, Quinyon Mitchell, celebrated. Mitchell is not an offensive player, so scoring touchdowns isn't the norm for the 23-year-old cornerback. But perhaps he could have found a better (or safer) way to express his elation. Mitchell teamed up with Cooper DeJean to celebrate the victory with their own rendition of Triple H's iconic finisher, the Pedigree. But there's a reason why Mitchell and DeJean are professional football players, not wrestlers.

Their botched celebration made its way to the legendary Triple H himself, who hilariously echoed one of the WWE's most iconic slogans over the years in congratulating the Eagles in their win.

“There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & [the Eagles]!” Triple H wrote on his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

As far as botches go, this Pedigree gone wrong certainly ranks highly on the hilarity scale. Before Mitchell could even hook DeJean's arms, DeJean had already gone down, forcing the Eagles cornerback into an early jump so he could at least tell himself that he executed Triple H's finishing maneuver.

The good news is that no one got hurt on this celebration, as that would have been disastrous for an Eagles side with lofty Super Bowl hopes.

Eagles' defense suffocates Jordan Love, Packers

It was a testament to the Eagles' defense that they were able to keep the Packers at bay despite a lackluster showing from Jalen Hurts and the rest of the team's offense. In fact, Philly seemed to have Jordan Love in a straitjacket, as the Packers quarterback completed just 60.6 percent of his 33 passes on the night while throwing three interceptions.

The Eagles' offense, of course, will have to show up from here on out if they were to make it out of the NFC gauntlet. They are still waiting for which team they'll be matching up against between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.