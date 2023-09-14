Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning feels Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts is a born leader. Manning knew Hurts' leadership skills stood out when the latter served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy during his college days. Hurts split his collegiate career between Alabama and Oklahoma football.

Jalen Hurts has put his leadership prowess to good use in Philly. He threw for 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns as the Eagles won a franchise-record 14 games last season. With Hurts under center, the Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII but lost to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts on the cover of TIME Magazine’s #TIME100 Next World’s Rising Stars Edition. (📸: @TIME) pic.twitter.com/A749paiA94 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 13, 2023

Despite Jalen Hurts' recent success, his willingness to learn impressed Peyton Manning. The latter lauded Hurts' leadership in the 2023 TIME 100 issue.

“I strongly respect his willingness to learn. He's always thinking about getting better. For example, he will sometimes text me questions about plays that his team can run in the red zone. Though I sometimes have to remind him I haven't played in seven years (I have to dig into some old archives to remember plays), I've so enjoyed these conversations. Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization he plays for,” Manning said.

The Eagles rewarded Hurts with a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension on April 24. However, Jalen Hurts isn't celebrating the milestone.

“The Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now. He's a model of how to approach a job,” Manning concluded.

Not only do the Eagles have a great quarterback, but they also have a leader and role model who will lead their quest for their second Super Bowl title.