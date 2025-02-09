The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for their third Super Bowl in eight seasons. A mainstay through them all is defensive end Brandon Graham, who has played the most games in franchise history. The Eagles signed Bryce Huff from the New York Jets to replace Graham long-term. But he has been dreadful this year, so for Super Bowl LIX, Graham is in the lineup.

Huff is in his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Eagles. After a ten-sack season with the Jets, he joined Philly on a three-year, $51.1 million deal. But with only 2.5 sacks in 12 games, he did not earn playing time on an otherwise great defense. With Graham ready to return, Huff hits the bench.

Graham has no shortage of experience in the Super Bowl, as a member of the 2017 champions and 2023 runner-ups. He was key to beating Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2017, with a sack and a forced fumble that swung the game. But he was silenced against the Chiefs two years ago, with no tackles on only 18 snaps.

Other than Huff, there are no surprising inactive for the Eagles. Their offensive line is beaten up, but Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson are both going to give it a shot in the big game. Even without a healthy offensive line against the Commanders, they scored six rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles' defense allowed the fewest yards and second-fewest points in the regular season. Even while Huff struggled to get on the field, they got great performances to carry them through the season. Zach Baun was a star for Vic Fangio's defense this season and may not have gotten the chance if not for Huff's struggles.