After four weeks of up-and-down defensive play, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles are going to make a change at slot cornerback, with Cooper DeJean expected to take over the slot spot from Avonte Maddox moving forward, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Asked about the idea of DeJean starting in the slot over Maddox moving forward during his first media availability post-bye, Nick Sirianni credited both men before effectively confirming the reports, even if he didn't do so in so many words.

“I mean, look, he's obviously been getting reps at slot; we'll see how it does this week. Obviously, Avonte's done a good job; Avonte's been a good player here for a long time; I'm pleased with the things he's doing. So we'll see how the reps go this week. You know, Cooper's obviously got more on his plate than he has in the past, you know, with the put return duties and some of the things he's going on special teams. So, again, pleased with how Avante is going, but we'll continue to work the reps for all the guys this week and see where we are at the end of the week.”

DeJean, too, was asked about his on-field future and let it be known that no matter how things shake out, he's ready for the opportunity.

“I'm getting more and more comfortable with each week, so I'm preparing like I'm gonna play,” DeJean explained. “That wouldn't change if my role changed, you know? I'm just going to go out there and still prepare either way.”

Will the Eagles play DeJean in the slot against the Browns? Maybe so. Should the Eagles play DeJean in the slot against the Browns? Yes, yes, 100 times yes, as they simply didn't trade up to acquire him out of Iow to just take snaps as a punt returner.

Slot cornerback isn't the only position the Eagles might change

While it looks like Eagles fans will be eating their Cooper Sharp with a side of DeJean in Week 6, the Iowa product might not be the only new starter who takes the field against the Browns, as, according to Graziano, the Eagles are looking to make some more moves around the defense.

“Changes to the Eagles' lineup are on the table as 2-2 Philly emerges from its bye week. One position to watch: Rookie Cooper DeJean taking over nickel corner duties from veteran Avonte Maddox,” Graziano wrote for ESPN. “That's a move I'm expecting, barring new developments. DeJean, a second-rounder with first-round talent, got off to a slow start due to a preseason injury but is considered all caught up with Vic Fangio's scheme. I'm told multiple defensive positions were up to discussions over the past week due to a defense that ranks 30th in yards per play allowed (6.0). The shakeup began in earnest Tuesday, when the team released linebacker Devin White, a former Pro Bowl player who has been a healthy scratch all season.”

Goodness, who could Graziano be talking about? Is Bryce Huff heading to the bench? Or maybe Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could rotate in more at inside linebacker? Could CJ Gardner Johnson play more in the box? Needless to say, keep an eye on this one for the next few days, as it could play a role in a defensive resurgence moving forward.