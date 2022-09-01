Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”

Dillard, just 26, was selected by the Eagles with the 22nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The franchise reportedly had offseason trade discussions with teams trying to acquire the former first-round pick. He was named by our Sean Barnard as the Eagles’ top trade asset.

“A first-round talent who is still just 26 years old still has his best years ahead of him and he likely would start on many other offensive lines around the league,” Barnard wrote.

Unfortunately, the injury could derail any chance of the Eagles shipping him off until he’s fully recovered. Philadelphia could always deal Dillard prior to the NFL’s trade deadline.

The Eagles, however, have plenty of depth, which is why they are a popular pick to not only make the playoffs but unseat the Dallas Cowboys as the class of the NFC East. Philadelphia’s starting offensive tackles — Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are one of the top duos in the league.

The Eagles’ offensive line was ranked No. 1 by PFF’s Mike Renner earlier in the offseason.

We should know the extent of the injury timeline in the near future.