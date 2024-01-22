The Eagles are likely keeping Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni have a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, indicating that Sirianni is likely to return for 2024 despite a collapse down the stretch in 2023 that ended with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles came into this season as one of the Super Bowl favorites. After it looked like Philadelphia would have a long, successful run with Nick Sirianni as head coach after a trip to the Super Bowl last season, and lot of that confidence faltered down the stretch in 2023.

Now, the Eagles will look to turn the page with Sirianni remaining at head coach and fix their problems that came up in 2023 to rebound in the 2024 season. There are changes coming on the defensive side of the ball, and we will have to wait to see if there will be any changes to the offensive staff.

Nick Sirianni's Eagles tenure

Nick Sirianni took over as head coach of the Eagles after Doug Pederson was fired following the 2020 season. Sirianni came from the Indianapolis Colts and worked under Frank Reich.

In Sirianni's first season, he led the Eagles to a surprising playoff trip with a 9-8 record, and the season ended with a blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the first round. Still, the 2021 season exceeded expectations, and Sirianni's vision seemed to help Jalen Hurts. It created optimism for the future for Eagles fans.

In 2022, Sirianni took the Eagles to new heights. After some key offseason additions, headlined by the trade for wide receiver AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts took another leap and Sirianni's Eagles dominated the NFC with a 14-3 record, earning the No. 1 seed. Philadelphia dominated the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Despite the loss, it looked like the Eagles were set up for the long haul.

This season, Sirianni's team started 10-1, and all seemed well. However, the Eagles lost five of six down the stretch to finish 11-6, and did not do any better in the playoffs, losing 32-9 to the Buccaneers. It was a disastrous finish for the Eagles, and that leaves us where we are now.