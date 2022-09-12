Eagles lose former first-round pick to season-ending ACL injury

The Philadelphia Eagles were pushed to the absolute brink on Sunday by the Detroit Lions, winning 38-35. However, they lost 2017 first-round pick, defensive end Derek Barnett, to a torn ACL and he will miss the rest of the season.

Via Adam Schefter:

An MRI revealed that Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

As noted by Schefter, Barnett had an MRI on Monday and it revealed the brutal news. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters about the loss of Barnett. Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Derek will be out and he tore his ACL, and obviously that’s a big blow for us,” Nick Sirianni said Monday. “I love the way Derek Barnett comes to work every single day and plays with grittiness and toughness and (plays) nasty.

“I am a huge Derek Barnett fan and he’ll be missed, so that sucks. I hate that for him, I hate that for this team. I can’t tell you how much I think of Derek.”

Barnett suffered the injury in the third quarter on a 2nd and 8 play. He played just 12 snaps for the Eagles before leaving. Very unfortunate.

Sirianni is confident that Philly has enough options to make up for the loss, though:

“Howie (Roseman) and his staff have done a great job of making us deep at the O and D lines,” Sirianni said. “We have some good options there, we have a good rotation there.”

The Eagles have Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat as 4-3 edge rushers and now, second-year pro Tarron Jackson will likely see a lot more playing time with Barnett out.