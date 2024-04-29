The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are signing former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a one-year, $5.5 million contract pending a physical on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Mekhi Becton is a former first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2020. He had a very strong rookie season with the Jets, but struggled with injuries, and his play never matched what it was in his rookie season after that. The Eagles are expecting Becton to be their swing tackle for the 2024 season, according to Schefter.
This is an intriguing addition for the Eagles, as there is some talent present with Becton. It just went downhill when the injuries started with the Jets. Philadelphia's offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland, was a proponent of signing Becton, according to Schefter.
Jeff Stoutland has a track record of developing offensive line talent, and bringing in players to help them reach their potential after failing to do so with other teams. This is an intriguing signing for that reason.
Philadelphia has had one of the most dominant offensive lines for years, and the team usually emphasizes having depth as well. That is shown by the signing of Becton. Jason Kelce is not going to be with the Eagles next season, so the line will look a bit different, but there is plenty of talent for Stoutland to make it work.
How will Mekhi Becton fit on the Eagles' roster?
When looking at the Eagles' offensive line, it is easy to see what Becton's role will be. As Schefter reported, he will be the swing tackle for Philadelphia. The offensive line as of now should feature Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson from left to right.
The interior or Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen should be locked in. Dickerson just got a large deal, while Jurgens will be stepping into Kelce's position at center.
The Eagles will once again have Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson as their tackle duo for the 2024 season, and that is one of the best duos in the NFL. Mailata's story is proof that Stoutland is capable of developing talent.
While Mailata is still 27 years old and has plenty of years left in the NFL, Johnson on the other side of the line is 33 and has dealt with injuries throughout his career. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Johnson misses a few games this season, even though he is known for battling through those injuries.
Becton will have a chance to show off the improvements he has made during training camp and the preseason with the Eagles, and a chance to show it off in the regular season is not out of the question either.