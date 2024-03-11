Is New York Giants pending free agent running back Saquon Barkley staying in the NFC East division, but with another team? Rumors are starting to fly about the former Penn State Nittany Lions star landing with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL free agency.
The Eagles have an opening in the backfield following the departure of their RB1 in 2023, D'Andre Swift, who has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears. With Barkley not getting a franchise tag from New York, it seems that the Giants are willing to let go of their first-round pick in 2018, and the Eagles seem to be a favorite to be his next landing spot, per Ari Meirov.
“The #Eagles are believed to be a serious team trying to pry Saquon Barkley out of New York and to Philadelphia. Saquon played collegiately at Penn State.”
Barkley is not too far removed from a 1,000-yard season in 2022. To be exact, he had 1,312 rushing yards that season and scored 10 rushing touchdowns on 295 carries. In 2023, Barkley netted 962 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts across 14 games played. Barkley just turned 27 last February and had battled with serious injuries in the past, but there could be some more good years left in his legs.
If Barkley ends up signing with the Eagles, he would be joining a run-heavy squad that was seventh in the NFL in 2023 with a 45.06 percent rush play rate and ninth with 124.0 rushing yards per outing.
Apart from Barkley, other notable free agent running backs are Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs.