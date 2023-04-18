Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is in Philadelphia for a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

“Ohio State LT Paris Johnson is in Philly for a pre-draft visit with the #Eagles today and then heads up to see the #Jets tonight and tomorrow, sources say,” wrote Garafolo. “He also visited the #AZCardinals last week. Lots of possible fits in the top 10-15 for the talented, well-rounded prospect.”

A former five-star recruit out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Paris Johnson Jr. chose the Buckeyes over offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State and Michigan, among others, according to 247Sports. The Buckeyes went 11-2 overall, winning 11 straight games before falling to Michigan in late November and Georgia in a 1-point loss at the Peach Bowl.

The Eagles hold the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They selected offensive lineman Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft.

“This could be a spot for an edge rusher, but Philadelphia can keep a strength a strength by taking Skoronski,” wrote Kiper. “With right guard Isaac Seumalo departing in free agency, there’s an opening, and many NFL talent evaluators believe Skoronski has All-Pro potential if he moves inside.

“He started 33 games at left tackle in college, but his arms are slightly shorter than average for a tackle (32¼ inches). The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, but they could find at least one replacement on Day 2 of the draft.”

On Monday, the Eagles re-signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract extension. His cap hit for 2023 will be $6.15 million. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s 2023 cap hit will be $14.72 million, taking the top spot on the Eagles over cornerback Darius Slay’s $11.81 million, according to Spotrac.