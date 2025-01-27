When news broke that Cam Jurgens was going to be active but not start in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship battle against the Washington Commanders, it created serious questions about how the team would be able to operate their very idiosyncratic offense without their Pro Bowl snapper.

Sure, Landon Dickerson, Philly's Pro Bowl left guard, had center experience, too, playing the role at a high level at Alabama before committing to guard in the NFL, but he's been in the league long enough to earn a second contract, which means it's been a minute since he's shotgunned a ball back to a quarterback, especially in such a high-leverage game.

Well, as it turns out, playing center is like riding a bike, with Dickerson playing the role well before having to exit the game with a knee injury.

Discussing what he saw from Dickerson at center in the most important game of his football career, head coach Nick Sirianni noted that he was over the moon to see his left guard perform at such a high level, as it played a massive difference in the final score.

“I think you saw the plan. He had to step in and play. He did a phenomenal job. Yeah, these guys are playing through pain. I just can't say enough about how much I respect these guys of what they have to do with their bodies. I don't think anyone knows the half of it, what they have to do to play the long season,” Sirianni told Eagles reporters.

“This is a marathon, and these guys and our trainers and doctors and our strength staff do such a good job helping them be in the shape they need to be in to play this long season. And then the guys themselves do a great job as well. We've made a big emphasis on conditioning this year, all these things. So, all these guys are fighting through pain. I know coaches are fighting through sleep deprivation. We don't care. We just want to keep going.”

While Dickerson ended up only playing 39 snaps for the Eagles in the NFC Championship, with Jurgens closing out the contest for the final 27 snaps of the game, his presence was felt all over the contest, both against the pass and as a quasi-fullback in the open field run game. Assuming Dickerson can heel up his leg and return to full strength – or, at least, as full strength as any player can be this deep into the playoffs – it's safe to say his play will be just as impactful in the Super Bowl as it was in the NFC Championship, the Divisional Round, and the 18 games that came before them. Why? Well, let's just say you don't get named to the Pro Bowl unless you do something very special, especially at a position like guard where there is so much impressive competition in the NFC.