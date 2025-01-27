As the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it comes off the dominating win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, 55-23. Someone who will be crucial to their offensive success is Eagels injured offensive lineman center Cam Jurgens, who due to his toughness, received some kind words from former player Jason Kelce.

With Jurgems having a back injury, he didn't start the NFC title game but was available if anything happened, which did as Landon Dickerson went down. Having played through the game with a back injury, he would get credit from his predecessor in Kelce who called him a “warrior” according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.

“Absolutely. Back [expletive] is ridiculous,” Kelce said in a text message. “He’s a warrior for going out there.”

Eagles' Dan Jurgens on following Jason Kelce

The Eagles reached their offensive peak in the win over the Commanders, scoring the most points in a conference championship game in history, and rushing for seven touchdowns, tied for the most in a playoff game since 1940. Jurgens is a crucial piece to the line that has led to so much success and also has a huge void to fill left by Kelce who had been the foundation of the group for years.

“It’s big shoes to step into,” Jurgens said. “Whenever you go into the situation like that, and you think, ‘I need to fill this guy’s shoes, I need to be like Kelce, I need to do this,’ you’re going to fail. I don’t think anybody can succeed, I always look at it like I need to be the best person I can be, I need to fill my own shoes. I’m a damn good player and I just got to learn from my coaches, guys around me, and I just got to get better. I just fought all year. Stout was on my ass. He’s on everybody’s ass.”

Eagles' Dan Jurgens on health leading to Super Bowl

When the Eagles center in Jurgens entered, people were surprised since he was an emergency player who hadn't practiced all that much in the week leading to the matchup, However, he needed to be “ready to go” which was his mindset all along.

“I was just trying for that to be my mentality, I need to be ready to go,” Jurgens said. “I got to be an emergency player, I gotta be ready to go and do everything I can to be out there and be good enough.”

Consequently, if two people respected the efforts of the offensive lineman, it was head coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who rushed for three scores in the game and called Jurgens “gritty.”

“These guys are playing through pain,” Sirianni said. “I just can’t say enough about how much I respect these guys of what they have to do with their bodies. I don’t think anyone knows the half of it, what they have to do to play the long season.”

Jurgens was asked about the percentage where he was at during the game in terms of health and he responded with “Good enough percent.” Ultimately, he would say “But I’ll be great for the Super Bowl” which is all that matters as it takes place on Feb. 9.