By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

In a hotly contested NFC East race, the first-place Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the surging New York Giants in Week 14, winning Sunday’s contest by a score of 48-22. The dominant victory, led by a 253-yard, four-touchdown performance from the Eagles’ ground attack, solidifies their status atop the division at 12-1. In addition to the 77 yards and single rushing touchdown he added to the box score, the 217 yards and pair of touchdowns in the passing game from quarterback Jalen Hurts put an exclamation point on what has been a breakout 2022 campaign. Following the game, Hurts spoke with the media about his prowess as a passer, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

“There was a point in time where people said I couldn’t throw the deep ball, let alone throw it 5 yards,” said Hurts, also giving credit to the work he has put in with the wide receivers this season.

According to ESPN, the third-year signal-caller has been great as a passer this season, tallying 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions. In addition, the former Oklahoma product has enjoyed significant statistical improvements in 2022, seeing a jump in completion percentage from 61.3% in 2021 to 68% this season and a massive leap in passer rating from 87.2 to 108.4 as well. This development is in no small part due to the offseason acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown, whose four receptions and 70 receiving yards led the Eagles on Sunday.

As the regular season nears its end, it would not be shocking to see Hurts’ name in the discussion for the MVP award. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to continue their success in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears next Sunday.