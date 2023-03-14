The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. This means the end of Miles Sanders’ time in Philadelphia.

Rashaad Penny was drafted to Seattle with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Over the last five seasons, Penny was in and out of the Seahawks’ backfield. The Geno Smith-led regime started strong for Penny but ended quickly. Penny broke his fibula in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Penny now joins the Philadelphia Eagles coming off a trip to the Super Bowl. Sanders is coming off a career season and is looking to use that to his advantage in his own free agency. Based on his message after the Penny deal, he will be moving on.

No matter the running back in Philly, the run game will most likely remain through quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts had an MVP-caliber season and shined bright in the Super Bowl spotlight despite the loss. Sanders can attribute most of his success this last season to how much Hurts opened up running lanes for him.

With Sanders set to leave Philadelphia, Penny will not have certain path to a bell-cow back. RBs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are integral pieces of the loaded Eagles offense, and Penny will have to compete with them for carries in an offense already stacked with pass catchers AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.