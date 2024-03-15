Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently in the process of trying to revamp their roster this offseason to help make amends for what was a disastrous close to the 2023 NFL season. Although Sirianni's squad was the last undefeated team remaining at one point last year, the Eagles fell off of a cliff defensively down the stretch of the year, culminating in a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.
On Thursday, the Eagles made another addition to their defense by signing former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Now, Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay is making his thoughts on the signing known on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“Let’s gooooo!!!” wrote Slay.
The Eagles could certainly use all of the help on defense that they can get following the disastrous conclusion to the 2023 season. For his part, Devin White has established himself as one of the most talented linebackers across the NFL over the course of his career, including playing a key role in the Buccaneers' run all the way to a Super Bowl victory back in the 2020-21 season, culminating in a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
With their defense now a bit more stabilized, the Eagles can now look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to take place toward the end of April.