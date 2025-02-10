Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had plenty to celebrate after his team’s dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Not only did he cap off a historic season with a championship, but he also got to share the special moment with his family—particularly his young daughter, who stole the show during his postgame interview.

Barkley, who turned 28 on Super Bowl Sunday, was sitting down for an interview on FS1 when his daughter, Jada, eagerly jumped in to congratulate her dad. In an adorable moment, she excitedly said, “Congratulations, my favorite!” The heartwarming exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the Eagles’ postgame celebrations.

Winning a Super Bowl is a dream for any player, but for Barkley, celebrating with his family made the experience even sweeter. His fiancée, Anna Congdon, and their children joined him on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as the confetti rained down. Barkley carried the Lombardi Trophy while Congdon held their son, Saquon Jr. At one point, Barkley asked his son, “Do you want to give [the Lombardi Trophy] a kiss?”—another touching moment that captured the emotions of the night.

Saquon Barkley wins his first Super Bowl as the Eagles blow out the Chiefs

Barkley played a crucial role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, finishing the game with 57 rushing yards on 25 carries and adding six catches for 40 yards. While the Chiefs’ defense made stopping him a priority, his impact throughout the season was undeniable. Barkley finished the year with a record-breaking 2,504 combined regular-season and playoff yards, the most in NFL history.

His journey to the Super Bowl started last March when he signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia after spending his first six seasons with the New York Giants. The decision proved to be a game-changer for both Barkley and the Eagles, as he helped power the team to its second Super Bowl title.

Throughout the season, Congdon and their children have been by Barkley’s side, supporting him every step of the way. She was there for the NFC Championship win, celebrating on the field as the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have in my career without the help of her,” Barkley told People recently. “She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life.” For Barkley, the Super Bowl win will be a career-defining moment, but the memories made with his family will last a lifetime.