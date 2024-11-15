The Philadelphia Eagles took control of the division with their win against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and Saquon Barkley may have taken control of the NFL MVP. The Eagles running back continues to put up big numbers every week and finished the game with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, social media went crazy over Barkley's performance, and they're saying that he's now entered the NFL MVP talks.

“When do we put Saquon Barkley squarely at the top of every MVP list?? Without Saquon, the Eagles are NOT the Eagles,” former NFL player Chase Daniel tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Saquon Barkley just ran himself into the MVP Race,” Robert Griffin III wrote.

There's no doubt that if Barkley continues to play like this, he will be in MVP conversations at the end of the season.

Saquon Barkley continues to lead Eagles to victory

The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak, and they're peaking just at the right time. Saquon Barkley has played like a star through the streak, and he played another good game against the Commanders. After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni gave credit to not only Barkley but the offensive line.

“Obviously, Saquon's gonna get all the credit for that, but you can't be great without the greatness of others,” Sirianni said. “Saquon was great tonight, but that offensive line was really good.”

Barkley spoke after the game about the win and how it feels to be playing for the Eagles.

“I love it here,” Barkley said. “The city's great. Culture here is amazing. But most importantly we got the win. There's a lot of stuff we can clean up. I can be better at a lot, too, but at the end of the day, NFC East divisional rival opponent, come in here on Thursday night and get a win, it's big time.

“It's huge to get this one, keep the streak going. We're in a good routine right now. And like I said, against an NFC East division rival is always big. We know we're gonna see these guys again. We've still got a lot to clean up and have a little short bye week and get ready for next week.”

The Eagles end the season with three straight divisional games, and that could determine who takes the crown. Right now, they should worry about who's next on their schedule, and that's the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.