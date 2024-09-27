One moment, you’re chest-bumping Jason Kelce; the next, you’re clutching your knee in pain. If you saw the clip of a viral Philadelphia Eagles fan, Dunphy, chest-bumping Kelce and wondering if he’s hurt, the answer is yes. Kelce and Dunphy lined up in three-point stances across the stage from each other and met in the middle for an epic chest bump. As Kelce ran away, hooting and hollering, Dunphy appeared in discomfort. It turned out that Dunphy suffered various strains and partial tears on his knee. Thankfully, in a subsequent post on his Instagram page, Dunphy said that rest would be required to heal. Maybe Kelce can make it up to Dunphy once the superfan is upright and steady. However, the former Eagles legend has kept in touch after the incident.

Expand Tweet

Reports say Kelce texted Dunphy the day after to check in on him, and his team has regularly reached out to ensure his well-being. Kelce also paid for Dunphy's MRI. Hopefully, the two can meet and tailgate together for the next Eagles home game. However, Dunphy will have some time before then since Philadelphia doesn't play at home again until October 13, when they host the Cleveland Browns.

“I would 100% do it again”, said Dunphy about the chest bump.

What's next for the Eagles?

The Eagles head to Florida this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But with Hurricane Helene rocking the area and Philadelphia so injured, this could become a gritty, old-school matchup. Thankfully, the Eagles have the perfect player to shoulder the load in Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has the most rushing yards in the NFL and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns. The Buccaneers allow 137.7 yards per game on the ground, and they have allowed the second most rushing touchdowns. So, expect Barkley to have a massive game on the ground in this one.

Things should be fine on the other side of the field, even with Philadelphia owning the NFL's worst run defense. However, the Buccaneers have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL. Rachaad White is their starting running back, but he averages just 2.1 yards per carry. So, if Philadelphia can bend but not break against White and other Tampa Bay runners, they should be fine.

No game is ever easy, but the Eagles should feel good about their chances against the Buccaneers. Barkley will likely carve up Tampa Bay's defense and get Philadelphia to 3-1 on the season.