Taylor Swift has finally settled the debate surrounding his “Gold Rush” song, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are loving it.

Swifties are well aware of the talk about “Gold Rush” and its lyrics where Swift mentioned an Eagles t-shirt. The specific part of the song goes:

What must it be like to grow up that beautiful? With your hair falling into place like dominoes I see me padding across your wooden floors With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door

Many fans have been asking whether Swift was referring to the band called the Eagles or the NFL franchise based in Philadelphia with the same moniker. While Tay-Tay isn’t sure how huge the conversation is, she made sure to set the record straight and put the debate to rest.

During the first show of her Eras Tour in Philadelphia on Friday night, she told the crowd at the Lincoln Financial Field that she’s obviously talking about the NFL team.

“There was sort of a, I don’t know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate about how a lyric that says ‘with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door’ … I saw some people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles,” Swift shared. “And I love the band the Eagles, but guys, like come on. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.”

Of course the locals in attendance couldn’t help but cheer upon hearing the revelation, and understandably so. For what it’s worth, even Eagles fans couldn’t help but become Swift supporters after hearing her statement.

The NFL uploaded a video of the exact moment, and the Eagles faithful are loving it..

“I always knew tay tay was a real one,” a fan said. Another one shared, “I think I might like Taylor Swift now.”

A twitter user added, “I’m a swiftie now ONG. GO BIRDS BABY.”

“Fine I’ll be a Taylor swift fan now,” a fourth Eagles supporter shared.

Sure enough, Swift’s fan base just got a lot bigger after that Friday night show.