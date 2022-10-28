Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.

So, how did Philly land a top-tier edge rusher to add to their formidable pass rush? Well, with a little magic from Howie Roseman, of course. Ian Rapoport revealed that part of the deal to get Robert Quinn was an agreement between him and the Eagles. The team would cut the final two years of Quinn’s contract, making him a free agent after this season.

“When the #Eagles traded for Robert Quinn, it was the culmination of a long negotiation for a top DE, as GM Howie Roseman was his usual deal-making self. Along with the deal, the sides mutually agreed that Quinn be a free agent after 2022, cutting off his final two contract years.”

The Eagles already have arguably the best defense in the NFL this season, thanks in large part to their pass rush. With Fletcher Cox leading the way, they terrorized their opponents on their way to their spotless record. Adding another threat in Robert Quinn will make this Philly squad a true nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

This new and much-improved pass rush will be put to the test against a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers squad. Facing off against Pittsburgh’s mediocre offensive line, expect Quinn and the rest of the front four to feast heavily.