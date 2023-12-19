Jalen Hurts continues to climb up the record books

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently one of the top-ranked teams in the league. For most of the season, they've been the number-one team to beat. However, coming off a recent losing streak, the Eagles have witnessed a drop in the rankings. Regardless, Philadelphia is still a force to be reckoned with, and one of the biggest reasons would be their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has just carved out his name in the record books. Despite the Eagles yielding to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the 25-year-old secured his 14th rushing touchdown of the season, tying Cam Newton's record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season throughout league history, as per Philadelphia Eagles' John Gonoude.

This feat came despite Hurts being listed as questionable entering Monday's game. The Eagles quarterback has been dealing with an illness, which caused him to miss Saturday's practice with the team. He even flew to Seattle separately from the rest of his teammates.

Playing a flu game, Hurts managed two rushing touchdowns along with 82 rushing yards. His record-setting 40th career rushing touchdown courtesy of a tush push also ties him with Jack Kemp for number four in most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

The Eagles may have dropped their third game in a row, but they've already secured a playoff spot. For now, only three games remain in the regular season, and Jalen Hurts would surely want to recover and bounce back in order to enter the postseason on a high note.