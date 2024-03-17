It's been nearly one week since NFL free agency began, and it's been a never-ending frenzy show ever since. Some teams have been turned upside down with the acquiring new players, while others have suffered the consequences of choosing not to re-sign them, or sign no one at all (ahem, Dallas Cowboys). There have also been some shocking trades between teams. So, just when you think the NFL is heading into the offseason, it continues to ramp up and remain in the spotlight.
Some players, like former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, will look to benefit from the new scenery of joining the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, it's not just about the money when it comes to free agency. Okay, it mostly is. But for some, it's about making a complete and total reset of their careers, like former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who was cut from the team to make cap space. However, Williams also struggled with injuries while with the Chargers. As of this writing, he has yet to sign with any team.
But how many players like Barkley will hope to reshape their careers in a new jersey on a new team, playing in a new stadium? Let's take a look.
Saquon Barkley to Eagles
Well, we have to start with Barkley, right? Barkley came in with a lot of hype out of Penn State, considered the best running back of his class. And while we've seen glimpses of his Nittany Lion days, he hasn't lived up to his hype. Some of that is due to injuries, which is an obvious red flag here for the Eagles. However, this will be the most talented team that Barkley has ever been a part of, especially on his side of the ball with quarterback Jalen Hurts and an offensive line — even without Jason Kelce — that is lightyears better than anything he's ever had in New York. Add that on top of his three-year, $37.75 million contract ($26 million guaranteed), and Barkley has to be feeling pretty good about things after this past week in NFL free agency.
Derrick Henry to Ravens
It's difficult to imagine that Derrick Henry could get any better, but he could be the exception. He's been the best running back in the league for almost a decade now, even on a team that didn't always have the best offensive line — or really any good supporting cast around him while he was with the Titans. However, he'll be going to a team now that had the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL last season. Part of this is because of NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Henry is likely about to hit the proverbial wall that every back hits around his age, but being on the Ravens may add an extra year.
Calvin Ridley to Titans
Coming back after over two seasons of missing playing time due to mental health issues and a gambling suspension, Ridley somewhat quietly had a nice return season after being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars from the Atlanta Falcons. He had 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season, per Pro-Football-Reference. That seemed to be good enough for the Titans to shell out a four-year, $92 million contract for him. He'll be the new playmaker receiver for the Titans and second-year quarterback Will Levis. But what makes this so beneficial for Ridley is what this new era of Titans football is beginning to look with a new offensive-minded head coach, coupled with a management that went out and made signings like his and others in free agency to revamp the team. Overpaid or not, this should be a time for Ridley to completely renew his career, all thanks to NFL free agency.
Russell Wilson to Steelers
Thanks to Russell Wilson being cut by the Denver Broncos, making it where the team will have to eat his loaded remaining contract of $37.79 million, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to sign him for a meager $1.21 million to become their next starting quarterback. No one on this list or in the NFL needed a change of scenery more than Wilson after a torrent two seasons with the Broncos that turned more or less toxic last season after new head coach Sean Payton took over. With the expectations being mild after coming off two subpar seasons in Denver, there won't be nearly as much pressure on Wilson like there were when he was traded over from the Seattle Seahawks. If he can make the most out this new opportunity in Pittsburgh, Wilson may play his way back in to Canton. Wilson has to be singing with gratitude at this year's NFL free agency.