The Alabama Crimson Tide will be represented quite well at Super Bowl 57. Four former Alabama players will play in the biggest game of the year, and they all feature on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took some time to wish the best to Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Josh Jobe for their showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is to Jalen [Hurts], Landon [Dickerson], [DeVonta] Smitty, Josh [Jobe], so proud of you guys for having a great season,” Saban said. “This is what you worked for to have a chance like this to play in a Super Bowl, and I wish you the best of luck. We’ll be watching, we’ll be rooting for you. You guys have a good one, we’re pulling for you.

“God bless you. Roll Tide.”

Hurts first made a name for himself during his three-season run at Alabama, where he won a College Football Playoff national title and tallied 48 passing touchdowns. He then went on to bolster his NFL Draft stock in his one-season stint with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Smith blossomed during his four-year tenure with the Crimson Tide. The second-year Eagles wideout won a pair of national championships, and he took home the 2020 Heisman Trophy honor.

Hurts and Smith will be looking to help the Eagles clinch their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.