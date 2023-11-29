The latest Zach Cunningham injury update is that the LB is likely out for the Eagles' Week 13 matchup with the 49ers and maybe beyond.

The Philadelphia Eagles got a big 37-34 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, but they did lose some players during the hard-fought contest. The latest Zach Cunningham injury update is that the linebacker suffered a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and maybe even longer.

“Zach Cunningham is expected to be out this week, possibly longer, with a hamstring strain, an NFL source said,” The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on Wednesday. “The #Eagles LB was replaced by Christian Elliss in the second half of the Bills victory.”

With this Zach Cunningham injury update, the Eagles are now shorthanded at linebacker heading into the Week 13 tilt with the 49ers. However, reinforcements may be on the way as McLane also reported that “FA LB Shaq Leonard is visiting the Eagles today and will workout and get a physical. Would seem a reach for him to play Sunday even if he signs this week.”

Eagles look to lock up No. 1 seed

This game against San Francisco is huge for Philly as a win to move to 11-1 on the season would get the Eagles one step closer to wrapping up the No. 1 seed (and the coveted bye week) in the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles head into this game with a two-game lead on the Niners, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions with six games left to play. Philadelphia gets the Cowboys in Week 14, and back-to-back wins in those games would likely lock in that top seed, especially with two of the final six games coming against the lowly New York Giants.