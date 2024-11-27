While the Philadelphia Eagles' big win in Week 12 featured massive performances from some of the team's biggest stars, including Saquon Barkley's 255 rushing yards, AJ Brown catching six passes for 109 yards in a game without DeVonta Smith, and another efficient performance by Jalen Hurts under center, it was the defense that slowed down the Los Angeles Rams on their home turf.

That's right, facing off against a team that's averaged nearly 22 points per game, the Eagles held the Rams to just 20, with 13 of those points coming after the game was out of hand. Vic Fangio's defense squeezed the run game, limited the deep passing opportunities, and ultimately forced Sean McVay to play his brand of football instead of the other way around.

Discussing how the Eagles' defense was able to step up against the Rams, Nick Sirianni shouted out one of the often unsung players who turned in a great performance in Milton Williams, who recorded two sacks in his best-ever game as a pro. Often overlooked playing next to Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, Williams made an impact for the Eagles in Week 12 and ultimately helped them secure the win when it mattered most.

“Like I said, we have options to do different things there. Milton has done a really good job. He’s tough. He works hard. Good teammate. All the things that you want out of one of your players. Plays with good fundamentals. His fundamentals continue to get better. I’ve said a lot of nice things about [Inside Linebackers Coach] Bobby King as the linebacker coach. [Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Coach] Clint Hurtt has done an unbelievable job as our defensive tackle coach, helping our defensive tackles get better fundamentally. And Milton has seen that success because of how he works and the coaching that he’s getting from Clint,” Sirianni told reporters.

“He made a couple of nice plays in our game and had a really nice game against the Rams. That being said, you can’t be great without the greatness of others. A lot of double teams were going towards [DT] Jalen Carter in that game, which let Milton have some opportunities one-on-one that he was able to win. So, it’s just a style of good defense. Again, you need your teammate, you need your brother to play to the best of your abilities. And I think we saw that on Sunday.”

Routinely pressuring Stafford when it mattered most, Milton played an important role in the Eagles' success in Week 12, but he wasn't the only defensive starter who stepped up in a big way, as Sirianni gave some kind words to his middle linebacker, too, who doesn't often get the recognition he deserves.

Nick Sirianni is proud of Eagles ILB Nakobe Dean in Week 12, too

Asked about the emergence of Nakobe Dean from a part-time player for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023 to a full-time starter at inside linebacker next to 2024 free agent revelation Zach Baun, Sirianni explained how he's become such a force for Philadelphia in Fangio's defense.

“Nakobe is playing really good football. We’re really excited about how he’s continued to evolve as a player. I think you got to see Nakobe be able to contribute on special teams, particularly when he was healthy in 2022. He made a big hit that I remember against Tennessee and had some really good plays. So, you saw his ability. You saw his talent,” Sirianni told reporters.

“And he waited patiently that year and was able to get meaningful special teams reps that we saw great talent from. And then off the injury, worked his butt off to get himself back. I can’t say enough for how he prepares and how it’s translating on the field. I know he’ll continue to work hard to continue to get better.”

Once considered a major steal in the third round after earning first-round grades coming out of Georgia, Dean was largely disappointed until this year, when he earned one of the two starting spots in Fangio's defense alongside Baun. Currently ranked the 22nd-best linebacker in the NFL according to PFF, it's safe to say Dean has fully come on for the Eagles at the perfect time.