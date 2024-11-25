Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had the best game of his life on Sunday evening, rushing for 255 yards and breaking all sorts of records in the process. The Birds star even put himself in the MVP conversation after torching the Los Angeles Rams.

During the game, Eagles teammate AJ Brown came up to Barkley and told him an awesome message.

Via NFL on X:

I mean, he sure looked like the best player in the world in Week 12. Barkley ran for 9.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns while also reeling in four receptions for 47 yards. The veteran back now leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,392, surpassing Derrick Henry, who plays on Monday Night Football.

Saquon has 10 rushing touchdowns and is averaging over 126 yards rushing per contest. Many believed his best days were in the rearview after leaving the New York Giants, but instead, the Eagles superstar has reinvented himself in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly is absolutely rolling and improved to 9-2 with Sunday's win, their seventh consecutive victory of the campaign.

As for Brown, he also balled out. The wideout had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. The Birds are truly looking like a Super Bowl contender with a very strong team on both sides of the ball.

Eagles' Barkley takes huge leap in MVP race

Barkley was 14th in the MVP race before Week 12 with long +6000 odds. He's now sitting third behind only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen with +650 odds to win the award. It's been 12 years since a running back took home MVP and that was Adrian Peterson in 2012. However, Barkley is on pace to hit the 2,000-yard mark, which Peterson surpassed that year.

But, Saquon made it clear following Sunday's explosion that he's more worried about winning a championship:

“I love being in that conversation,” Barkley said via Keivn Patara of NFL.com. “It’s cool and all. But it’s a team sport. And if you told me I can have the year I’m having and win MVP but not win the Super Bowl, or I can have the year I’m having and not win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year and win the Super Bowl, I’m going to take the [second] one.”

The Eagles face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.