The Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of key moves to add or retain key players and strengthen their roster before the start of the 2023 season.

The Eagles re-signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract in April. They brought aboard quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Rashaad Penny on one-year contracts. Running back D'Andre Swift joined the squad through a trade with the Detroit Lions in April. Seven rookies joined the roster via the 2023 NFL Draft, including Georgia teammates in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive end Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia lost two of its coordinators to head coaching opportunities. It promoted former quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator and hired former Seattle Seahawks associate head coach & defensive assistant Sean Desai as their defensive coordinator in February.

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Eagles' 2023 NFL season?

Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March after spending the last few seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the previous five seasons in Pittsburgh after he was taken with the 28th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, suiting up and starting in 15 games for the Steelers during the team's 2022 campaign. He earned 70 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks and five pass deflections last season.

Edmunds revealed why he was excited to sign with the Eagles in March.

“It started off as football and then it got to knowing the real person,” Edmunds said in March, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Just talking and learning about the culture of Philadelphia, about the Eagles and about everything the Eagles stand on.

“I think that's something I fell in love with, just going out there, having that Dawg mentality, putting everything out there on the line for the person beside you and just playing together as one. I think that's something that really drove me to come here.”

Edmunds played in 322 snaps in the box, 254 as a free safety, 195 as a slot corner, 66 on the defensive line and 49 as a wide corner, according to Pro Football Focus. He highlighted the importance of being able to do a little bit of everything in March.

“Playing safety, you have to be able to do a lot of things,” Edmunds said. “You have to be in the box and be physical and support the run. You have to be able to cover in the post and run and do all those things in space.

“You have to communicate to the cornerbacks and make sure everybody is in the right position and on the same page. There's a lot going on and that's why I love it.”

Edmunds will join a defense that lost safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Detroit Lions in March. Under a new coordinator and defensive coaching staff, Edmunds will have to play a vital role in ensuring the defense can keep the strength it had in 2022. Philadelphia's defense ended the 2022 regular and postseason PFF rating of 85.8, putting it first in the league and just ahead of the New York Jets. Its coverage rating of 89.1 put it in fifth place in the NFL, ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.

If Edmunds can fit alongside the other talented options on the Eagles' defense, Philadelphia may have the opportunity to make another extended run in the playoffs even as they work with two new coordinators.