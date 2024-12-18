ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Maryland. It's an NFC East showdown at Northwest Stadium as we continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick.

Eagles-Commanders Last Game – Matchup History

The Eagles defeated the Commanders 26-18 on November 14, 2024, in a tight clash on Thursday Night Football. Significantly, the Eagles are 7-3 over 10 games against the Commanders. The Eagles are also 4-1 in the last five games at Northwest Stadium.

Overall Series: The Commanders lead the head-to-head series 89-85-5.

Here are the Eagles-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Commanders Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -180

Washington Commanders: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 45.5 (-112)

Under: 45.5 (-108)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

After rumors of being fired at the end of last season, Nick Siriani is a contender for Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a 12-2 record on the heels of a 10-game winning streak. The Eagles are positioned to snag the number-1 seed and could have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they can continue their momentum and get at least one loss from the Detroit Lions. To continue striving, they need their offense to continue rolling.

Jalen Hurts has had another great season. So far, he has passed for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions while running 147 times for 589 yards and 14 scores. Saquon Barkley has been the perfect running back for him, rushing 285 times for 1,688 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 276 yards and two scores. Ultimately, he is the best secondary threat when defenses are focusing on Hurts.

AJ Brown has been good despite missing some games with injury. Overall, he has 56 catches for 946 yards and five touchdowns. Devonte Smith just missed several games with a hamstring injury but returned with his best game of the season. He now has 56 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles must rely on these two, especially since Dallas Goedert is injured.

The defense is one of the best in the NFL and continues to punish offensive lines. Josh Sweat has 24 solo tackles and eight sacks. Meanwhile, Nolan Smith Jr. has 17 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Milton Williams has nine solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, the secondary has been good. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has 34 solo tackles and three interceptions, while Reed Blankenship has 46 solo tackles and three picks.

The Eagles will cover the spread if Hurts and Barkley continue to fool the defenses with an elite rushing attack. Also, the defense must continue to press the offensive line and not let a superstar quarterback evade them.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

After their tight win over the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders have some concerns about their level of play. Additionally, Zach Ertz is injured after a concussion, which is another blow to an offense with several injuries. The offensive line must protect Jayden Daniels and give him some chances to do work.

Daniels has passed for 3,045 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Likewise, he has run 119 times for 656 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing his ability to run all over the field. Daniels must time his opportunities, especially behind a patchwork offensive line that is not giving him much time. His running back, Brian Robinson, has run 159 times for 705 tards and eight touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin is the only original healthy receiver left. Substantially, he has caught 68 passes for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. McLaurin will have to carry the load, with Ertz likely unavailable. Moreover, Noah Brown is now out.

The defense contained the Eagles for 2.5 quarters in their last meeting before the wheels fell off. Ultimately, five players stand out on defense. Dante Fowler Jr. has rocked for this defense, with 20 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, and one interception. Also, Frankie Luvu has notched 44 solo tackles and eight sacks. Dorance Armstrong has tallied 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Daron Payne has 20 solo tackles and four sacks. Mike Sainristil has notched 48 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Commanders will cover the spread if Daniels can evade the pressure and find his receivers, either through check downs or slants to McLaurin, while also finding some running lanes. Then, the defense must contain Hurts and Barkley while preventing them from going off.

Final Eagles-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are 9-5 against the spread, while the Commanders are 8-5-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Eagles are 6-1 against the spread on the road, while the Commanders are 5-2 against the odds at home. The Eagles are 3-0 against the spread when facing the NFC East, while the Commanders are 2-2 against the odds when facing the division.

The Commanders are under more pressure to get this game. Ultimately, I could see them pulling off the upset of the century at home behind Daniels.

Final Eagles-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders +3.5 (-118)