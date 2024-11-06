ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys face a difficult battle to overcome with the loss of Dak Prescott for the next four weeks. In this matchup, they’ll host their division rival, Saquon Barkley, and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Eagles-Cowboys Last Game – Matchup History

The NFC rivals last played in December of last season. The Cowboys protected home field by winning 33-13 as 3.5-point favorites. Dak Prescott connected on two passing touchdowns, while Rico Dowdle scored the other on a one-yard run. The teams split the season series, as the Eagles won a month earlier 28-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series and have won six of the last ten meetings.

Overall Series: Cowboys 74-56

Here are the Eagles-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Cowboys Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -370

Dallas Cowboys: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 42 (-110)

Under: 42 (-110)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Losing to Cooper Rush/Trey Lance with Dak Prescott out of the lineup would be a disaster for the surging Eagles. Philadelphia started the year as a middling team, with two wins and two losses against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they’ve bounced back by winning four consecutive games against inferior competition. The Eagles’ defense can’t hang their hats on shutting down Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, and Trevor Lawrence-run offenses going forward into the playoffs, but it’ll benefit them in this game. The Eagles have shut down bad quarterbacks already this season, and they’ll do it again against Rush.

Saquon Barkley has been a star since joining the Eagles in the offseason. He stole the headlines last week with his backward hurdle against the Jaguars, but he has been dominating opposing defenses all season. The Eagles currently have the most run-heavy offense in the league, recording 35.8 attempts per game. They are also second in rushing yards per game with 174.8. The Cowboys are the worst team in the league at defending the run game, allowing 147.8 yards per game. The Eagles will eat in this game, and Barkley will be a force.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

It’s hard to find a reason to say why the Cowboys will beat the Eagles on paper. They have an advantage statistically through the air, but Prescott’s injury takes that away. The Cowboys can lean on their six wins in the last ten meetings, but the Eagles have been better against the spread in those ten games. Strangers things have happened in divisional games in the NFL, and if you believe the Cowboys will keep it within a touchdown, you can back them to cover a weird 7.5 number, but there is no real reason to back the Cowboys in this game.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Finding a reason to back the Cowboys in this game was hard. The home-field advantage isn’t a sticking point this season, as they are 0-3 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys hold an advantage with their passing offense, but Cooper Rush starting takes that away instantly. Could the Cowboys insert Trey Lance for some boost? Maybe, but it may not be enough to help them overcome the steep hill they face. Take the Eagles before this spread goes any higher.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Eagles -7.5 (+100)