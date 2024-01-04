The Bears' face a huge offseason in 2024.

Much like there was The Summer of George way back when, the 2024 offseason will be known as the offseason of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have plenty of avenues to improve the team. They have the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to last year's blockbuster deal with the Carolina Panthers, when they traded the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft for a massive return that included the Panthers' first-round pick last season, their first-round pick this season and star wide receiver DJ Moore. Chicago also has its own first-round pick and an extra fourth-round pick via the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only do the Bears have draft picks, but they have over $60 million in cap space at their disposal as well. Things can change very quickly in the Windy City this offseason.

But the Bears also have big questions to answer. Do they stick with head coach Matt Eberflus? Are they really going to choose Justin Fields over Caleb Williams or Drake Maye? If they do, are they going to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. or trade the No. 1 for an absolute bounty of draft picks? What could Chicago net for Fields in a trade?

The answers to those questions will factor into what the Bears decide to do in free agency. But with so much money to play with, Chicago can do just about anything. What direction should the front office go? Here are three projected free agents that stick out as players worth pursuing for the Bears during a pivotal offseason.

Chase Young, Edge Rusher

One area of need for the Bears is pass rusher. They already began to look for solutions there, trading a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat. That move has already paid dividends. In eight games as a Bear, Sweat has racked up six sacks—more than any of his new teammates over the full season.

But Chicago still ranks 23rd in the NFL in pass-rush win rate, per ESPN. The team's next-highest sack producer is Justin Jones, who is more of an interior lineman than an edge rusher. Yannick Ngakoue is next, but he is better described as a pass-rushing specialist. The Bears don't quite have a complement to Sweat on their roster yet so getting one should be a priority.

If Chicago wants another edge rusher to play alongside Sweat, why don't they… get another edge rusher who has played alongside Sweat? Chase Young battled injuries throughout his tenure in Washington D.C., but he was productive when he played. That was especially true this season, as Young ranks 15th in overall pass rush win rate while splitting time between the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. He also has 7.5 sacks, which ties a career-high, and at 24 years old is still young enough to grow with the Bears' core.

Young would be a great signing for Chicago.

Denico Autry, Edge Rusher

If the Bears can't nab Chase Young, Denico Autry would also make a lot of sense for a few reasons. For one, the guy is just solid and productive. The guy has 11.5 sacks on the season, which is tied for 12th among defensive players in the NFL. That is also a career-high despite Autry being in his age-33 season. He's also racked up at least 7.5 sacks in all but one season since 2018. Autry has long been a difference-maker, and is only getting better with age.

But the best arrow in Autry's quiver for the Bears to sign him is his experience with Matt Eberflus. Autry was a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020 when Eberflus was the defensive coordinator there. He put up 21 sacks in 40 games under Eberflus' watch. He knows how Eberflus does things and would immediately be a contributor in Chicago. He'd make a lot of sense for the Bears.

Saquon Barkley, Running Back

Normally, teams should not pay up for a running back, especially when they can get solid production from cheaper players. Khalil Herbert has averaged five yards per carry for his career. Roschon Johnson was a promising prospect coming out of the University of Texas who the Bears drafted in the fourth round. They don't need to sign a running back.

But neither of those players is as good as Saquon Barkley, and regardless of whether it is Justin Fields, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye at quarterback, the Bears can afford to pay a running back while their quarterback is signed under a rookie contract. Barkley is a game-changer and would immediately make Chicago's offense all the more difficult to cover.

Chicago would also be a massive upgrade in situation for Barkley. The Bears rank seventh in pass block win rate and second in run block win rate this season. The Giants rank 25th and 29th in those respective metrics.

The Bears don't have to go sign a running back, but since they are down their second-round pick and this draft doesn't have many difference-making running back prospects, throwing some money at Saquon Barkley wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. The Bears' offense would get another big boost if they did.