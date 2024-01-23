Where do the Bills turn after another heartbreaking playoff loss?

Another year, another playoff heartbreaker for the Buffalo Bills. Three of the Bills' last four playoff defeats have come against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo has not reached the AFC Championship game since the 2019 season despite having the second-most regular season wins in that span.

Where does Buffalo go from here? Top players like Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, and Leonard Floyd are free agents, while the team has the third-lowest cap space available among NFL squads in 2024. Despite this lack of cap space, here are three free agents the franchise should target this offseason.

Michael Pittman (WR)

Josh Allen had another great year in 2023, but it became clear that the pass-catching options in the Buffalo offense are not up to par. After starting the year strong, Stefon Diggs did not have a 100-yard game in his final 11 games of this season and averaged just 51 yards per game during this stretch — an 870-yard pace for the season. Diggs finished with his lowest yards per game since 2018.

Behind Diggs was Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir, neither of whom cracked the 800-yard mark. Davis had three 100-yard games but his inconsistency showed as he also had five games without a catch. Shakir came on late in the year but has yet to prove himself as a primary option in the Buffalo offense.

With Davis and Diggs entering free agency, the odds the team keeps both of them are slim — which means the Bills will need a high-level pass-catcher. Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman is not an explosive player but is as consistent as they come as a possession receiver. That dependability is something this group of Bills wideouts sorely lacked in 2023. Michael Pittman could be Josh Allen's new favorite target.

Jadeveon Clowney (DE/LB)

The Bills had one of the league's most effective pass-rushes this year, finishing fifth in sacks despite lacking a go-to pass-rusher. Von Miller is coming off an unproductive season and is a free agent, while fellow pass-rusher Leonard Floyd will also need a new contract. Drafting a pass rusher is likely, but the team could also look to bring in a proven veteran.

Jadeveon Clowney had a resurgent year for the Baltimore Ravens, totaling 9.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles. Clowney will be age 31 when the 2024 season starts but has proven he still has plenty left in the tank.

A.J. Dillon (RB)

The increased focus on the running game helped turn the Bills' season around in the second half of the campaign. Under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Bills rushed for more than 100 yards in seven straight games to close out the regular season and better than 175 yards in both of Buffalo's playoff games.

Second-year back James Cook led the way with 1,122 yards, but he needs some help. Backups Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson offered little as change-of-pace backs, and if Buffalo wants to become run-heavy it needs a running back who can effectively step in and give Cook a breather.

Numerous top running backs like Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard are available on the free-agent market. But Buffalo will need to look for a more affordable option. A.J. Dillon was not the most effective rusher for Green Bay this season, as his 3.4 yards per carry were the lowest of his career and marked the third season in a row that his YPC decreased. But he is a punishing runner between the tackles who is comfortable operating as a second back.