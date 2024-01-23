If the Bills decide to move on from Stefon Diggs, the Cowboys could be his best suitor.

After winning the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys were quickly bounced out of the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers. If the Cowboys want to get over their playoff hump, trading for Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs would certainly help.

Dallas is the favorite (+200) to land Diggs if he isn't playing for the Bills during the 2024-25 season, via Bovada. The New York Giants come in second (+400) while seven teams are tied at +950 including three teams still in the playoffs in the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Diggs has been a crucial component of the Bills' success in recent seasons. But like the Cowboys, Buffalo has been unable to get over their postseason hump. While Diggs has been upset with his role in the past, the wide receiver had a huge drop against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, playing a major role in their demise.

Still, the Cowboys or any team in the league would be elated to have Diggs on their roster. The 2023 season was a down year for the WR, as his streak of three consecutive Pro Bowls ended. However, he caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. Expectations are simply higher for a player of Diggs' caliber.

Having his brother Trevon Diggs already on the roster should help Dallas' case if the WR is given his choice of where to be traded. Playing alongside CeeDee Lamb on a playoff team could also interest Diggs.

The first step however is that the Bills move on from Stefon Diggs. If Buffalo makes the star wide receiver available, expect the Cowboys to be calling.