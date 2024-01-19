Who are our free agent targets, Dolphins fans?

The Miami Dolphins' 2023 NFL season was a promising one. They finished with an 11-6 record and made it to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the team's success, the Dolphins are looking to build on their achievements and make a deeper playoff run in the upcoming season. As the offseason approaches, the Dolphins are eyeing several potential free agent targets to bolster their roster and enhance their competitiveness in the NFL.

2023 Season Summary

Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Dolphins secured a postseason berth in the 2023-24 campaign. This season marked progress compared to the previous one. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his health, and he contributed significantly. Tagovailoa's career-best performance, coupled with his impact on wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pursuit of a 2,000-yard season (though Hill fell short), showcased the team's positive strides.

Sure, the Dolphins are poised to remain in playoff contention next season. However, both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier face substantial offseason tasks. The Dolphins' playoff journey concluded abruptly with a 26-7 defeat to the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. As the team shifts its focus to the offseason, attention turns to the impending free agency period.

Free Agency Outlook

Miami's path to another playoff push encounters a significant hurdle – the team's challenging salary cap situation. With minimal salary rollover and a projected cap exceeding $40 million, Grier faces limitations in the free agent market. This financial constraint adds complexity to the task of retaining crucial contributors.

Complicating matters further, the Dolphins have notable players set to enter free agency. These include defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Andrew Van Ginkel, Eli Apple, Jerome Baker, and DeShon Elliott. The potential departure of key defensive assets raises concerns about the team's defensive strength in the upcoming season.

Here we will look at the early Miami Dolphins free agent targets after their 2023 season ends with an embarrassing playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Hunter Henry, TE

Yes, the Dolphins boast a solid offensive foundation. However, their performance in critical games has been inconsistent. To diversify their offensive strategies, the addition of playmakers is essential. Remember that McDaniel is renowned for his offensive acumen. He would benefit from weapons that alleviate the pressure on Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Despite limited cap space, the tight end position offers an opportunity for improvement without a hefty financial investment. Enter Hunter Henry. He is a premier tight end set to hit free agency. His skills could enhance the Dolphins' offensive arsenal in a significant way.

Denico Autry, DE

Yes, high-profile names like Chris Jones or Danielle Hunter may not be on the Dolphins' radar. Still, reinforcing the defensive front remains a priority. With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb concluding the season on injured reserve, adding cost-effective pass-rushers becomes crucial. Denico Autry, a versatile defensive lineman with a proven track record, emerges as a viable option. His inclusion in the Dolphins' roster would fortify the defensive line. This would present a formidable challenge to opposing offenses.

Andre James, C

The potential return of Connor Williams, who showcased an impressive season before his injury, is a consideration for the Dolphins. However, if re-signing Williams is not in the cards, securing reliable play in the heart of the offensive line becomes imperative. In his fourth NFL season, Andre James demonstrated progress with the Las Vegas Raiders. This was particularly true in pass protection. He earned a commendable 71.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed only 19 quarterback pressures on 583 pass-blocking snaps. That's not too shabby at all.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

If neither Williams nor James would be available to sign for the Dolphins, they could go with Lloyd Cushenberry III instead. Cushenberry from Denver certainly emerges as an appealing replacement. Ranked as the ninth-best center by PFF (73.2), Cushenberry has demonstrated effectiveness in pass protection. He conceded merely nine pressures in 519 pass-blocking snaps this season while maintaining a resilient stance in the face of challenges.

Looking Ahead

As the Miami Dolphins reflect on the 2023 season and the untimely playoff exit, the focus shifts to the upcoming offseason and strategic moves to fortify their roster. With promising areas of improvement identified, the Dolphins aim to address key positions and build a more resilient team. These include the pursuit of dynamic weapons like Hunter Henry to enhance the offense and the acquisition of versatile defensive force Denico Autry. They can also give careful consideration to reliable centers like Andre James and Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Despite financial constraints, the meticulous approach to free agency underscores the team's commitment to sustaining success and making a deeper impact next season. As the offseason unfolds, the Dolphins, led by head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, are poised to navigate challenges and make strategic moves to position themselves as formidable contenders in 2024.