The Nashville Predators began the season winless through their first five games. This stretch included two losses to the Detroit Red Wings, one of which was a shutout at the hands of Cam Talbot. Nashville picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, though. And it could be the first of many wins for the team throughout the season.

The winless start did, to some extent, dampen the hype around Nashville heading into the season. The Predators signed Steven Stamkos, prying him away from the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL Free Agency. Jonathan Marchessault also signed in Nashville, while the longest contract handed out by the Predators went to defenseman Brady Skjei.

So far, the team’s trio of free-agency additions is still adjusting to life in Nashville. There is certainly evidence to suggest the team can get over the hump as the season moves along. For now, though, the team has an early hole it needs to climb out of.

The Predators had a glaring roster concern in need of fixing before the season began. These early season struggles have brought that issue to the forefront, however. In saying this, Nashville can address this glaring need with one early-season trade that would certainly bolster an already strong lineup on paper.

Predators should trade for Islanders’ Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson could certainly sign a contract extension with the New York Islanders at some point. However, the veteran forward has not signed such a deal at this time. Nelson has emerged as one of the more consistent goal scorers in the Eastern Conference. In fact, he has scored 30+ goals in each of the last three seasons.

Nelson is getting up there in age, as he recently turned 33 years old. The Islanders forward remains a quality player, however. He brings positional versatility to his team, as well. He can slot in as a solid second-line center, or play up the lineup on the wing if needed.

The Predators would acquire Nelson to play second-line center. Nashville has cycled through a few centers on the second line so far. Tommy Novak, Colton Sissons, and Steven Stamkos are among those who have anchored the second line this year. There is a clear need for more consistency in this area. And they are unlikely to find that consistency from within.

What may also be unlikely is the probability of this trade. The Islanders made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 and 2024. New York is hoping to make it three straight postseason trips in 2025. Trading Nelson — a lifelong Islanders player to this point — would run counter to their postseason aspirations.

New York could certainly fall out of the playoff race around the trade deadline. If Nelson has not re-signed by then, a trade become more probable. But the Predators would run into another complicating factor: the salary cap.

Nashville has a little more than $4 million in remaining salary cap space, according to PuckPedia. Nelson’s contract carries a cap hit of $6 million for the 2024-25 campaign. There are some ways the Predators can get around this. For instance, the Islanders could retain some salary in the deal. Additionally, Nashville could send a roster player the other way. Colton Sissons, who carries a $2.8 million cap hit, could be a candidate to go.

In any event, Brock Nelson would certainly strengthen the Predators’ roster. He fills an important area of need and could play top-line minutes if Nashville needed it. Nashville should keep New York on speed dial as trade season in the NHL draws near.