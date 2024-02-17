East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd is making history after playing in a game Friday.

East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd is accomplishing an incredible feat. The Pirate baseball player played his first college baseball game with a prosthetic leg after suffering a horrible accident in 2022, per Fox Sports.

Parker Bryd of @ECUBaseball lost his leg after a boating accident in 2022. Today, he officially became the first ever player to play college baseball with a prosthetic leg. What a story. What a comeback. @parkerbyrd11 pic.twitter.com/foQNe0cjnD — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 16, 2024

Byrd suffered a boating accident in 2022 that nearly took his life. He survived, but lost his right leg in the accident. Byrd is now wearing a prosthetic leg and was able to return to the baseball diamond because of it on Friday.

It's a major accomplishment to return from such an injury, but there's another wrinkle to this story. Byrd is the very first person to ever play a college baseball game with a prosthetic leg, per Fox Sports. East Carolina won Byrd's return game, a 16-2 victory over Rider. Byrd acted as a pinch-hitter in game, taking the batter's box in the eighth inning. He drew a walk in his plate appearance for the Pirates. It was a story fit for a Hollywood movie.

It's impossible to not be happy for Byrd, who worked for nearly two years to get back to the baseball diamond. Byrd's story will surely inspire many other athletes around the country who are struggling with physical injuries that keep them from playing. It will be interesting to see how Byrd's role changes and expands as the college baseball season goes on. Byrd's role on the team is as an infielder and right hand pitcher, per the school.

East Carolina baseball is now 1-0 on the season following the victory. The Pirates continue their series with Rider on Saturday. The teams take the diamond at 2:00 Eastern.