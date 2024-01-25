Travis Kelce is a good dude.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is days away from playing in his sixth consecutive AFC title game, but the NFL superstar took some time to visit the Kansas City youth this week. Kelce and food brand Kodiak teamed up to donate 25,000 meals to Kansas City children through Operation Breakthrough, Kodiak said in a statement on Thursday.

Operation Breakthrough is a non-profit afterschool program for under-resourced youth in Kansas City, per the release.

“Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege,” Kelce said. “Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn't be more excited to make this happen.”

Kelce, along with several other high-profile athletes, invested in Kodiak in 2022. Kodiak is known for its whole-grain breakfast items and has been in operation since 1982.

This is not the first time that Kelce has worked with Operation Breakthrough as the Chiefs star has helped with several other initiatives within the program during his time in Kansas City.

It's always nice to see athletes giving back to the communities they bring so much joy to just by playing their sport. A player of Travis Kelce's caliber has an unwritten obligation to do so and it's hard to knock a player who donates as much of their time and effort to their community as Kelce does.

Kelce and the Chiefs are feeling good after their win over the Buffalo Bills last week and are set for a date with the Baltimore Ravens with a trip to Super Bowl 58 on the line.

Perhaps Travis Kelce's latest philanthropy work will give him extra motivation on Sunday.