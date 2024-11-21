ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Eastern Washington Washington State prediction and pick.

This college basketball season for the Washington State Cougars is historic. It is marking a shift from the Pac-12 to the West Coast Conference. It also marks a shift from one head coach to another. Kyle Smith left for Stanford after a very successful run in Pullman. David Riley takes over.

Guess where Riley coached last season? Eastern Washington. Here's your big plot point for Thursday night's game. Eastern Washington will want to beat David Riley. Players on both sides of this matchup will want to earn bragging rights for the next 12 months. In addition to this already being a local rivalry, with both schools existing in the same part of both the state of Washington and the country, we now have the added spice of a coach knowing both teams really well and becoming the focal point of an early-season game. This should be really interesting.

Washington State has a good early-season win over Bradley on its resume, but the Cougars also lost a neutral-site game to Iowa in which their offense struggled, scoring fewer than 70 points. A natural question to ask before this game is if Wazzu learned the necessary lessons any college basketball team must absorb after an early-season game goes wrong. Washington State shows signs of being a good team, but the process of evolution does not come without some speedbumps, and WSU just hit one. How will the Cougars respond to that loss, and will we see clear-cut signs of adjustments and overall progress? David Riley can't think too much about beating Eastern Washington. He needs to think about this game in terms of how he makes his players better, and his players need to think about how they can execute better at the offensive end of the floor. Wazzu got punched in the mouth, and now we get to see more clearly what this team is made of and how it answers the bell when presented with a November challenge.

We should add one final note for bettors: This is not on Washington State's home floor. This game is being played in Spokane Arena. It is therefore a neutral-site game, since neither school's campus is located in that city.

Why Eastern Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large, and Washington State's vulnerabilities have been exposed. EWU players will desperately want to show their former coach, David Riley, that they can play ball at a high level. There will be a lot of energy in the building from the highly motivated underdogs. They just have to keep it close, and this game is probably going to be close in the final minutes.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State should become a better team as a result of the loss to Iowa. You should see WSU make requisite adjustments which show up on the court against an inferior EWU team. Wazzu will pull away in the second half and cover.

Final Eastern Washington-Washington State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to EWU, but there's way too much uncertainty surrounding an emotional game in which the WSU coach used to coach for Eastern. Pass on this one.

Final Eastern Washington-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Eastern Washington +11.5