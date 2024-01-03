This fight scene sounds epic in the new Disney+ series.

Echo's director Sydney Freeland tells fans what to expect in a Daredevil fight scene.

She mentioned the fighting, blood and gore, and the TV-MA rating in a recent interview with TV Insider.

Echo's Sydney Freeland hints at what's to come with the new Disney+ series

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is about to kick some ass, it sounds like. This will be the first TV-MA Marvel original for Disney+ that will bring her universe to light.

Along with it, according to the director, there will be fist flying. It might include Daredevil, but it's not for sure. However, we know it'll be epic.

‘ECHO’ director talks about the Daredevil fight scene: “It’s one shot, it’s six minutes long, and story dictates everything.” (Via: https://t.co/NSKQ29q8wS) pic.twitter.com/noFDhVbPfc — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 3, 2024

“It's one shot, it's six minutes long, and story dictates everything,” she said. “Maya Lopez [enters] that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer. And it was important for me that the audience is able to see that transformation happen in real-time.”

Though the director won't reveal details on Daredevil's appearance, there will be a lot of characters making it in the series.

“There are a number of cameos in our series, and fans of the MCU will see characters from other films and shows that they recognize,” she said. “But at the same time, you don't have to have done your homework coming into this. People who aren't familiar with the MCU can still come in and watch this.”

The director adds, “All roads lead to and from Maya Lopez. So if we were going to introduce characters that fans might be familiar with, they had to be in service of Maya Lopez and they had to be in service of her story. What we didn't want to do was bring someone in just for the sake of bringing them in, we wanted to have a story motivation behind it.”

Watch Echo on Disney+ on January 9.