Here are all of the items that were introduced to Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) with the arrival of the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

Final Fantasy 16 recently released its first DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, which brings with it a few hours of new gameplay. Of course, it's not just new areas or bosses that this DLC adds. It also adds quite a few strong items and equipment. If you are a completionist or just want to get these powerful items, then you're in luck. In this guide, we will tell you about all of the items added to FF16 in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, how to get them, as well as their effects.

All Items Introduced to FF16 in the Echoes of the Fallen DLC

A total of ten items were introduced to base FF16 with the Echoes of the Fallen DLC. To break it down, a total of two swords, a belt, a vambrace, and six accessories were added. Reforged versions of the weapons are also available for New Game + players, bringing the total items introduced during the DLC to 12. Here are all of those items, as well as how to get them:

Fallen Enforcer Dropped by the Sigma Mini-Boss in the Gallery of Sagespire Weapon stats: Attack: 390 Stagger: 390

Fallen Enforcer Reforged Dropped by the Sigma Mini-Boss in the Gallery of Sagespire Player must be in New Game +/Final Fantasy mode to obtain Weapon stats: Attack: 650 Stagger: 650

Omega Weapon Can be crafted using items from the DLC. Weapon stats: Attack: 410 Stagger: 410

Omega Weapon reforged Can be crafted using items from the DLC. Player must be in New Game +/Final Fantasy mode to obtain Weapon stats: Attack: 700 Stagger: 700

Fallen Belt Found in a Fallen Chest in the Lower Ring of Sagespire Can be upgraded Defense: 100-186 (base to +5) HP: 30-90 (base to +5) +3 onwards available only in New Game +/Final Fantasy mode

Fallen Bracelet Found in a Fallen Chest in the Middle Ring of Sagespire Can be upgraded Defense: 100-186 (base to +5) HP: 30-90 (base to +5) +3 onwards available only in New Game +/Final Fantasy mode

Escapement Bit Found in a Fallen Chest in the Gallery of Sagespire Reduces ability cooldown time and restores a small amount of the HP regain gauge following a precision dodge. Effect potency is directly affected by the strength of the attack dodged.

Nourishment Bit Found in a Fallen Chest in the Lower Ring of Sagespire Increases HP regain potential when taking damage while automatically restoring HP regain gauge.

Bombardment Bit Dropped by the Omicron Mini-Boss in the Lower Ring of Sagespire Increases will damage dealt using most aerial attacks by 20%. Also increases maximum number of stomps from 2 to 3 (or 6 if ability is mastered).

Disengagement Bit Found in a Fallen Chest in the Middle Ring of Sagespire Indicates precise parry timing by temporarily changing the color of a target's display name. Increases slowdown following a successful parry by 20%.

Assailment Bit Found in a Fallent Chest in the Upper Ring of Sagespire Increases rate at which damage multiplier rises while enemies are staggered, as well as increases multiplier maximum to 200%. The battle technique “Double Impact” is earned upon attaining the multiplier maximum.

Revivement Bit Dropped by the Asterios Mini-Boss in the Upper Ring of Sagespire Improves limit-break-induced enhancements, while increasing HP regen during limit break by 50%. Also, if fatal damage is taken while the limit gauge is full, a limit break is automatically triggered, preventing KO (except under special circumstances such as being in the deadlands).



That's all of the items introduced in FF16 thanks to the Echoes of the Fallen DLC. FF16 is available right now on PlayStation 5, with the DLC itself available on its own or as part of the FF16 Expansion Pass. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.