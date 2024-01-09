The first reactions for the MCU's Echo series have dropped, and it's a mixed bag.

The social media embargo for Echo has dropped, meaning the MCU series has its first wave of reactions.

And truthfully, like many recent MCU projects, it's a bit of a mixed bag. While some critics praise the show's grittiness and tone, others criticize its plot.

What is Echo about?

The new MCU series will drop all nine episodes on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. Alaqua Cox reprises the role of Maya Lopez/Echo from Hawkeye. She is on the run from Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and reconnects with her Native American roots as she returns to Oklahoma.

Charlie Cox will also return in the series as Daredevil. Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Devery Jacobs, and Chaske Spencer also star in the series.

Echo first reactions

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky said that the first three episodes “intrigued” her. As a fan of D'Onofrio's Kingpin, she wishes that they did more with him. But she did praise the action sequences and is “excited to see it all come together.”

I've seen the first 3 episodes of Echo & the story has me intrigued. I LOVE Kingpin so I could always use more of him, which I feel like is coming with the final 2 eps. Always thrilling to see Daredevil on screen. Great action sequences! Excited to see it all come together. #Echo pic.twitter.com/ZnsWIy74Ro — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) January 9, 2024

The Hollywood Handle promised that Echo is “the MCU like you've never seen before,” dubbing the series “a true winner.” They also pointed out that some plot points “could've been better developed,” though.

#Echo is the MCU like you’ve never seen before. It’s bloody, action-packed, and frightening. Alaqua Cox is so admirably talented that is impossible not to enjoy. Some plot moments could’ve been better developed but this show is honestly a true winner. Full review on January 9. pic.twitter.com/tCxqftq8dX — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 9, 2024

Kristian Harloff wasn't as sold on the show. He called it overall “fine” but said that while violent, “it doesn't deliver like you hope it would.”

It still has his interest piqued, but Harloff said that Echo's tone “feels a tad like Netflix light meets CW at times.”

Echo is fine. Watched first 3 eps. Violent? Sure. But it doesn’t deliver like you hope it would. I am interested in where story goes but it feels a tad Netflix light meets CW at times. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) January 9, 2024

@MasterTainment on X similarly called it “intriguing,” though he pointed out that the tempo can “feel a little slow at times.” They also claim that it was a “very wise” decision to drop all of Echo's episodes at once.

Got to check out #Echo early. It's…intriguing. While it can feel a little slow at times, the fight sequences are dope. VERY wise to release it all at once IMO. Don't go in expecting to watch Daredevil. This is Echo's *unique* story rooted in her heritage. I dig it tbh. pic.twitter.com/y0PJ4d4S7G — MT (@MasterTainment) January 9, 2024

Heavy Spoilers was ultimately “disappointed” in the first three episodes of Echo. They found the timeline to be messy with some of the action scenes being “odd.”

“With declining interest in the franchise (the MCU,) this seems like something they didn't need right now,” their reaction read, also claiming that Echo is “just another superhero show for the sake of it.”

#Echo is such a badass delight. The first episode is a little choppy, but it gives way to something really unique & incredibly entertaining. A sick action series with indigenous love as its beating heart. Episodes 1-3 don’t feel like anything we’ve seen in the MCU before (real). pic.twitter.com/nkLPKDXrF2 — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) January 9, 2024

Finally, Hunter Radesi called the show a “bada*s delight.” The first episode is “a little choppy, but it gives way to something really unique & incredibly entertaining.”

He concluded by promising that the show doesn't “feel like anything we've seen in the MCU before.”

Echo will be released on January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9 at 9pm ET.