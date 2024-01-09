The social media embargo for Echo has dropped, meaning the MCU series has its first wave of reactions.

And truthfully, like many recent MCU projects, it's a bit of a mixed bag. While some critics praise the show's grittiness and tone, others criticize its plot.

What is Echo about?

Echo's newest trailer continues to showcase its violent action, along with a slight release date change.

The new MCU series will drop all nine episodes on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. Alaqua Cox reprises the role of Maya Lopez/Echo from Hawkeye. She is on the run from Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and reconnects with her Native American roots as she returns to Oklahoma.

Charlie Cox will also return in the series as Daredevil. Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Devery Jacobs, and Chaske Spencer also star in the series.

Echo first reactions

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky said that the first three episodes “intrigued” her. As a fan of D'Onofrio's Kingpin, she wishes that they did more with him. But she did praise the action sequences and is “excited to see it all come together.”

The Hollywood Handle promised that Echo is “the MCU like you've never seen before,” dubbing the series “a true winner.” They also pointed out that some plot points “could've been better developed,” though.

Kristian Harloff wasn't as sold on the show. He called it overall “fine” but said that while violent, “it doesn't deliver like you hope it would.”

It still has his interest piqued, but Harloff said that Echo's tone “feels a tad like Netflix light meets CW at times.”

@MasterTainment on X similarly called it “intriguing,” though he pointed out that the tempo can “feel a little slow at times.” They also claim that it was a “very wise” decision to drop all of Echo's episodes at once.

Heavy Spoilers was ultimately “disappointed” in the first three episodes of Echo. They found the timeline to be messy with some of the action scenes being “odd.”

“With declining interest in the franchise (the MCU,) this seems  like something they didn't need right now,” their reaction read, also claiming that Echo is “just another superhero show for the sake of it.”

Finally, Hunter Radesi called the show a “bada*s delight.” The first episode is “a little choppy, but it gives way to something really unique & incredibly entertaining.”

He concluded by promising that the show doesn't “feel like anything we've seen in the MCU before.”

Echo will be released on January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu at 9pm ET.