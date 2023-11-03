The upcoming MCU Disney+ series Echo will revamp the titular hero's powers from their 'lame' comics counterparts, says the director.

Sydney Freeland executive produced and directed the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, Echo. She recently spilled on how the titular character's powers and how they differ from the comics.

Different powers

“Her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever. It's kind of lame,” Freeland revealed (via Variety). “I will say, that is not her power. I'll just kind of leave it at that.”

The series picks up after the events of Hawkeye. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) leaves New York City and goes back home to Oklahoma. There, she attempts to reconnect with her Native American past and come to terms with her past.

Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin after playing the role in Netflix's Daredevil. He made his MCU debut in Hawkeye will also star in Daredevil: Born Again. Caske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Cody Lightning also star in the series.

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Echo. He played the role in Netflix's series before making his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He returned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a special guest star in two episodes.

The MCU is prepping for the release of its next film, The Marvels. Secret Invasion premiered over the summer and Disney+ is currently airing the second season of Loki. Five of the six episodes have premiered at the time of this writing. The MCU will also release a second season of What If? at some point before the end of 2023.

Echo will be released on January 10.